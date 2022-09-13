Viroqua City Council approves timeline for approval of development project at old county highway shop location

The Viroqua City Council approved the timeline for approval of the Northpointe Development project at the old county highway shop location, 602 N. Main St. The city council voted on the matter at its meeting Aug. 30.

Before the vote, City Administrator Nate Torres gave a presentation on how the city arrived at this point. In the fall of 2021, Torres said he and the Viroqua Development Association (VDA) talked with Vernon County regarding the property. He said the city and the county couldn’t come to terms that were reasonable for both sides

Torres said that around Jan. 15 of this year, the county board received one bid for the property; it was from Northpointe Development and was rejected.

On March 3 of this year the Department of Administration (DOA) announced Viroqua would receive a grant for the housing project from the Neighborhood Investment Grant program. Torres said the DOA grant was based on a shovel-ready project. Northpointe Development wrote the grant on behalf of the city.

Torres said the DOA grant is made up with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and must be used on or by Dec. 31, 2024. “The money is gone after that,” he said.

Torres said the Vernon County Board accepted a second bid from Northpointe Development May 18 and the land sale was secured at that time.

“The grant was written before the county accepted the bid,” Torres said. “The grant is tied to that property.” He added that information about applying for the grant came out quickly and that guidance was slow to come post-award.

He said at the time the city threw its hat in the ring with the grant application it knew “there were certain uncertainties.” He said he wanted guidance regarding if the grant was tied to that specific property and tied to the developer. “That information wasn’t available.”

The city received notification of the grant award on March 3 of this year. The city was awarded $6 million to address housing shortages.

Torres read the approved minutes from the Oct. 26, 2021 meeting that referred to the council’s approval to submit a grant application for the Neighborhood Investment Grant program that was written by Northpointe Development on behalf of the city. He read the following: “Sean O’Brien of Northpointe Development updated Council on their plan for applying for this grant to hopefully purchase the old county highway shop property to put in affordable workforce housing with 40-45 units and mixed-use commercial space. They would be the long-term owners of the properties. Grant funds were announced in late August with applications due November 4th. Nothing is guaranteed and would be contingent on them obtaining the property from the County…”

Torres then presented the timeline for approval of the Northpointe Development project. He said the developer has proposed a neighborhood meeting with the city council, residents in the area and members of the public on Sept. 21. (That meeting has been postponed to allow for more planning. The new date will be announced shortly.) A concept plan of the development would be presented to the Plan Commission on Sept. 30, during which the public can comment and Northpointe Development can gather feedback. (This meeting has been postponed as well to early October) The timeline also includes other dates where the public can give input, and presentations to the city council and city committees at various stages of the project. The timeline shows a proposed construction start date of March 1, 2024.

The city council also approved a professional services agreement with Kurt Muchow of Vierbicher for Northpointe Development project administration for an estimated fee of $15,000. Torres said the money for the fee would come from TID 6. He said if the development project doesn’t happen, Muchow would still have to be paid.

Prior to the timeline vote, approximately 11 members of the public spoke about the Northpointe Development project timeline during the first period for public comment.

The majority of speakers asked the city council to table the vote and to allow for more time to educate the public and get responses about other options.

One speaker said it was too soon to jump into the project with an outside firm. Others said they had seen the affordable housing project former Alderperson Gregory Splinter designed for the location and would like to see the council to consider that design.

Splinter, who is an architect, said there needs to be a conversation about what is the culture of Viroqua. “Culture informs this decision and what affordable housing looks like. I think my plan fits the culture.” He said his plan includes flexibility with 78 units of various types. “The variety and flexibility is there to embrace all of the culture of Viroqua. It’s about empowering ourselves.”

Lavon “Spanky” Felton said he had seen Splinter’s proposal and Northpointe’s, too, and said he was amazed how similar they are. Felton said he was on the county board’s infrastructure committee when Northpointe submitted a bid for the property. He said the price was adjusted with the second and it went up when Northepoint submitted a second bid. “It was the only bid we had.”

Tim Hundt, a Viroqua resident who works in Rep. Ron Kind’s office, said the grant money came from ARPA funds and the federal money is to help solve the need for affordable housing.