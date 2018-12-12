The Viroqua City Council approved a contract agreement with a third-party vendor for online billing and debit/credit card payments for utility customers at its regular meeting, Tuesday.
Prior to the vote, Cheryl Purvis, utility clerk, told the City Council the third-party vendor, PSN, will house the online billing and debit/credit payment secured web link, and the contract would be for three years. Purvis said there is a one-time setup fee of $399.
Purvis said utility customers would be able pay online, as well as at City Hall and swipe their debit or credit cards to pay their bills. She added that utility staff will also be able to take credit and debit card information over the telephone.
Purvis said the city will pay PSN a monthly fee of $49.99, for the Gateway Option, which allows online billing. She explained customers’ bills would be uploaded, just like a cellphone bill, and customers can log in and pay by debit card, credit card or check. Online billing, Purvis said, will be free for customers.
She said the city would need 76 people to sign up for the online billing option in order to break even with postcard costs. Purvis said she would easily have enough people.
Customers would pay a transaction fee based on the amount of their bill when they use their debit or credit card. “Municipal utilities can’t incur the fee,” Purvis said. “The fee is passed to the customer. PSN will collect the fee upfront and pay the city the balance.”
If a utility customer pays online by check, there is a $1 fee. Purvis said the city would keep the free option of allowing customers to have the utility bill automatically taken out of their checking account, as well as paying by check and cash via mail and in person.
Setting up the ability to have the credit and debit card payment option is a long process, Purvis said following the meeting. The utility department plans to have the online billing, and credit and debit card payment options available April 1, 2019.
Alderpersons voted 8-0 to approve the contract agreement with PSN. John Thompson was absent.
