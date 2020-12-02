Viroqua City Council authorizes going for bids for police station renovation project

The Viroqua City Council reviewed the final design and gave authorization to go for bids for the police station renovation project at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Mike Maas, with ADCI (Architectural Design Consultants, Inc.), gave a brief overview of the final design; the project renovates the former Vernon Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center on Nelson Parkway. The city purchased the building in September for $750,000. The council approved the police station project design development in October.
Maas said there will be some exterior door modifications, the exterior color will remain the same and the sign will be modified. The overall plan also includes a public entrance/vestibule/lobby on the northeast side of the building. In addition, the plan calls for three interview rooms, a conference room, reception and dispatch near the lobby, four offices, a tactical and training room, a squad room, a new 10-stall parking garage on the far south side with a new overhead door, an armory, forensic lab/secure storage, and evidence processing and evidence storage. Maas said the existing locker rooms more or less remain the same.
City Administrator Nate Torres said the current budget is estimated at $2,222,518. This total includes the purchase of the property for $750,000 but does not yet take into account what he and Maas hope will be a favorable bid market come January. Torres said if the base bid is less than $2.2 million, some of the alternatives could be added. Bids are due Dec. 17, and the bids would come before the City Council for approval on Jan. 12, 2021. Once the bid is approved, the renovation work is projected to begin in late January.
The council also passed a resolution accepting Venture Drive and Vernon Parkway in the Viroqua Business Park as public streets. Sarah Grainger, public works director/city engineer, said every year the city is required to report to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the miles of road the city maintains. She said the resolution verifies the city will maintain those two streets in the business park.
The council also received a review and update on non-downtown Main Street improvements and Highway Safety Improvement Grant (HSIP).
Grainger said pedestrians crossing Main Street safely at most intersections including Court Street, Broadway and Hwy. 56 has been a topic of discussion for a long time. She said Main Street is a connecting highway, which is part of the U.S. highway system. She said the city maintains and plows Main Street and can allow driveways when they are needed but cannot make major changes to the corridor without WisDOT approval. “The number of lanes isn’t in our control,” she said.
Grainger said that in the past when the city expressed its pedestrian safety concerns, the WisDOT’s response was that there was nothing it could do.
Grainger said after a meeting with the Vernon County Highway Safety Committee and the DOT at the Sheriff’s Office about the year ago, the city requested a meeting at City Hall with the DOT to specifically talk about Main Street. At the meeting, the DOT said the city could now do something about the pedestrian safety issues and suggested a new design.
Josh Straka with Strand Associates said the HSIP grant application was suggested by the WisDOT to help reduce accidents and improve multi-modal use of the corridor. He said there were 116 crashes from 2014 to 2018, many of them rear-end crashes as drivers were making left-hand turns.
The DOT applied for HSIP grant. The project cost is $547,503, with the city paying $80,674 and the WisDOT paying $466,829. Straka said it would be a two-year process; the WisDOT would start with project assessment in 2021 and construction would begin in 2023.
Straka said the proposed project will convert the four-lane roadway near Walmart into three lanes with a two-way left turn lanes (TWLTLs) as the center lane. He said the four-lane roadway wouldn’t be reconstructed but would be tweaked. Straka said the overall concept to go from four to three lanes was decided by the DOT and review by the city’s Public Safety Committee.
The HSIP grant Main Street corridor is broken into two sections leaving out the downtown. The south section of the project goes at South Rusk Avenue to South Street with pedestrian crossings at Maple and Oak. The north section of the project includes the section of Main Street from Decker to Brendel Lane with pedestrian crossings at East and West Broadway and Fairgrounds Road. Straka said there would be pedestrian islands and rapid flashing beacons (RFBs) installed at these intersections. He added that details will be refined.
Straka said it’s a long process, but it allows for stakeholders and the public to give input. He said the DOT will also have a say in the project. Straka emphasized the non-downtown Main Street improvements are different from the proposed downtown Main Street improvements that will be covered by a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant which was discussed in the Committee of the Whole on Dec. 1.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
