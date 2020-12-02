Viroqua City Council authorizes going for bids for police station renovation project

The Viroqua City Council reviewed the final design and gave authorization to go for bids for the police station renovation project at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Mike Maas, with ADCI (Architectural Design Consultants, Inc.), gave a brief overview of the final design; the project renovates the former Vernon Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center on Nelson Parkway. The city purchased the building in September for $750,000. The council approved the police station project design development in October.

Maas said there will be some exterior door modifications, the exterior color will remain the same and the sign will be modified. The overall plan also includes a public entrance/vestibule/lobby on the northeast side of the building. In addition, the plan calls for three interview rooms, a conference room, reception and dispatch near the lobby, four offices, a tactical and training room, a squad room, a new 10-stall parking garage on the far south side with a new overhead door, an armory, forensic lab/secure storage, and evidence processing and evidence storage. Maas said the existing locker rooms more or less remain the same.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the current budget is estimated at $2,222,518. This total includes the purchase of the property for $750,000 but does not yet take into account what he and Maas hope will be a favorable bid market come January. Torres said if the base bid is less than $2.2 million, some of the alternatives could be added. Bids are due Dec. 17, and the bids would come before the City Council for approval on Jan. 12, 2021. Once the bid is approved, the renovation work is projected to begin in late January.