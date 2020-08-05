Viroqua City Council makes recommendation for City Hall, police station project

The Viroqua City Council made a recommendation on the City Hall and police station project at its meeting July 28.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the council recommended that the city pursue Option No. 4, which includes the following:

Construction of a new City Hall and community safe room on the vacant, city-owned lot at 124 W. Decker St. The project is estimated at $2.1 million total. Torres said $500,000 of that cost will be covered by a grant through FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management;

Purchase and remodeling of the property located at 1130 Nelson Parkway (the former Vernon Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center) to serve as the new police department building. The project is also estimated at $2.1 million and includes the property acquisition and renovation, Torres said.

Council members approved the low bid for the Park Bowl bleacher project and related site improvements from Fowler and Hammer at $439,960. Torres said this includes removal and replacement of the concrete bleachers, installation of a concrete backstop wall and fence, and stormwater improvements over the surrounding area. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 10.

The council also approved the backstop purchase from Beacon for $17,500. Torres said the backstop will be installed some time after Aug.10.

The second reading of the ordinance creating a diversity advisory board was tabled. Torres said the council wanted more time to consider the ordinance and also provided direction for the city to connect with the group Viroqua Effecting Racial Justice (VERJ) for input on the ordinance. The first reading was held at the council’s meeting on July 14.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

