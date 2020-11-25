Viroqua City Council passes resolution in support of stopping the spread of COVID-19

The Viroqua City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday, Nov. 24, in support of local and statewide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives of city of Viroqua community members.

Before the vote, Mayor Karen Mischel said the resolution was drafted in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ latest appeal and statements from the Vernon County Health Department.

“It’s incredibly serious,” Mischel said. “We talked with the Health Department and Emergency Management and the VMH CEO. We wanted to make a statement and plead with people to do what they can to stop the spread.”

She noted that when the resolution was written Nov. 18, there were 906 total cases, 12 hospitalizations and nine deaths. As of Nov. 24, there were 1,029 total cases, 18 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.

“I request as a council you pass this to implore people and send a message we want to slow this down,” Mischel said.

Alderperson Cyndy Hubbard said she was glad to see the resolution. “It’s a good idea.”

Alderperson Gregory Splinter also agreed with the resolution. “It’s well done; there’s nothing out of line. Our position is to help educate; this is a great step in the right direction.”

City Administrator Nate Torres said the resolution was a collaboration, and the city reached out to the Vernon County Health Department, Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Vernon County Emergency Management. “It was important that the city took a stand.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

