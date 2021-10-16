Viroqua City Council passes resolution to stand in solidarity with Afghan refugees

The Viroqua City Council passed a resolution to stand in solidarity and support volunteer efforts to help Afghan refugees at its regular virtual meeting, Oct. 12.
The resolution was recommended by the Diversity Advisory Board. Alderperson Ben Wilson, who is a member of the board, said the resolution is an effort to signal out that Viroqua is an accepting town while the Afghan refugees wait for housing across the country.
“It’s meant to combat Islamic phobia and project a welcoming message,” Wilson said. “It’s not saying we will help resettle (refugees).”
