Viroqua City Council plans Committee of the Whole to discuss proposed downtown Main Street improvements

The Viroqua City Council is holding a Committee of the Whole to discuss proposed downtown Main Street improvements, Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Public is encouraged to attend.
In 2019, the city of Viroqua requested a meeting with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to discuss safety concerns pertaining to Main Street. As a result of the meeting, the WisDOT suggested the city pursue a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. The city then commissioned Strand Associates to perform a Main Street Corridor Evaluation.
The evaluation identified potential changes to downtown Main Street, from South Street to Decker Street, to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety. Those potential changes include left-hand turn restrictions, pedestrian bump outs and changes to traffic signal locations. After preliminary review of the Main Street Corridor Evaluation, the City of Viroqua Public Safety committee approved applying for the TAP grant for the proposed downtown Main Street improvements. Despite being a very competitive grant program, the city received notification in October 2020 that it was awarded approximately $525,000 in TAP grant funding to proceed with downtown Main Street improvements.
While project construction is forecasted for 2024, the WisDOT TAP grant design process will take years to complete. Before final design and construction is approved, the city will need to undertake additional steps, including improvement alternative analysis, public consultations and environmental reviews.
At the Committee of the Whole on Dec. 1, city staff and Strand Associates will present the proposed project concepts and grant process. On Dec. 8, the City Council will then vote on whether to accept the TAP grant award and continue forward through the next steps in the process.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!