Viroqua City Council receives mid-year financial review

The Viroqua City Council received a mid-year 2020 financial review at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 11.

In an email interview following the meeting, City Administrator Nate Torres said overall, the city is seeing some variation on both the revenue and expense side of things.

“We are seeing a loss in revenues particularly in the form of room tax (generated from hotel stays), Parks and Rec program fees, and charges for public services (e.g. building permits),” Torres said. “(We) received almost $40,000 in CARES grant money to help offset loss revenue or additional expenses due to COVID-19.”

As far as expenses go, Torres said, the city is seeing a reduction in the Parks and Rec budget (for example, most notably staff wages), a reduction in scheduled capital projects (comprehensive plan and website upgrade), and is seeing an increase in election costs for PPE (personal protection equipment) and barriers.

“Overall, the city is effectively managing the impact of COVID,” Torres said. “We will continue to monitor the budget closely and make adjustments as needed.”

Alderpersons also received an update on the 2021 budgeting process.

“This year the budgeting process will include more input from the council and general public at earlier stages,” Torres said. “We plan to host a public budget workshop in early October.”

Torres said the council had a good conversation about the overall budget goals for 2021, but did not yet vote to establish them; he anticipates they will do so at the Aug. 25 meeting.