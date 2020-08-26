Viroqua City Council reminds residents to create neighbor-friendly sidewalks, boulevards

The Viroqua City Council reminds residents to please take some time during the next week to create neighbor-friendly sidewalks and boulevards in Viroqua by keeping the following in mind:
- Please water the young trees on your boulevard.
- Aside from grass, trees and mailboxes, only flowers and other non-woody plants are permitted in the boulevard space between the sidewalk and the street.
- Plants on the boulevard may not exceed 30" in height.
- The full width of the sidewalk and street must be kept clear of all plant vegetation.
- Tree and shrub branches must be pruned to allow comfortable clearance for all residents, including the tall ones, to walk upright without ducking to avoid having an eye poked out.
For more detailed information, contact the Viroqua City Hall at 608-637-3251 and request "City Ordinance 12.12: Obstructing Streets, Sidewalks, and Other Public Walkways," or go online to the City of Viroqua website.
