Viroqua City Council reviews proposed city wards

The Viroqua City Council reviewed the proposed city wards based on the 2020 census at its regular virtual meeting, Oct. 12.

The ward map the City Council is recommending to the Vernon County Board includes changes to Ward 7, which on the current map goes all the way south and across Hwy. 14, but on the updated map has more of a blocking pattern on the east side of Hwy. 14. Another change is to Ward 3, which will shift to the area that currently is most of Ward 2 as Ward 2 will wrap around Ward 5 further to the south in the new proposal. In the recommended map, Ward 6 continues further south on the west side of Hwy. 14 in the area that is currently Ward 7.

Prior to the vote, City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said she had met that day with Doug Avoles, the GIS coordinator for Vernon County, to go over the city wards. She said County Board supervisors voted at their meeting on Oct. 6 to reduce the number of supervisors from 29 to 19 and approved a tentative map with 19 districts.

Polhamus said normally the process starts in June or July; however, COVID-19 backed up the redistricting process and the city has 21 days to develop ward maps for the county. She said with the current ward map, the city has five County Board supervisors; on the tentative county redistricting map with 19 districts, the city has three supervisors. She said ward lines had to be moved to make the ward populations equal and fall within the county districts. She added the city would be within Districts 11, 12 and 13; currently the city is within Districts 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Polhamus said one major change on the proposed map that will affect people currently living in Ward 2 is the fact some will now be in Ward 3. She said the current council members will fall into the same wards they represent now.

In the next 10 years, Polhamus said, the city should look at its census blocks, as some of the census blocks have more than 300 in population which makes it difficult to make changes on the map in this process. “It’s something to think about going forward; in the meantime we will work with what we’ve got.”

With the option the City Council is recommending to the County Board, Ward 2 has the smallest population with 313 people and Ward 1 has the largest population with 624. Polhamus said the wards range between 313 and 624 people and fall into the county’s population range of 300-1,000 people.

A second option was also presented by Polhamus. The wards were similar to the current map. She said in spring 2022, the even wards – 2, 4, 6 and 8 -- are up for election. She said with the Option 2 map, there wouldn’t be a representative for Ward 3 on the ballot, because current Ward 3 representative Joe Ahler would be on the ballot as the Ward 2 representative if he chose to run in Ward 2; someone would have to be appointed to fill the Ward 3 term until 2023. With Option 2, Ward 4 was the smallest with 364 people and Ward 5 was the largest with 656.

The next step will be to bring the ordinance establishing the city wards back to City Council on Oct. 26.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

