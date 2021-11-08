Viroqua City Council selects downtown Main Street road improvement project

The Viroqua City Council approved downtown Main Street Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant road project improvements (Decker Street to South Street) at its meeting Oct. 26.

The project selected (Alternative 2c) by the City Council includes one-way sideroads with dedicated left-turn lanes at Court and Terhune. There are bump outs at Jefferson, a pedestrian-activated signal (RRFG) at Jefferson and a traffic signal at South Street. The traffic signal remains at Decker. The downtown road project improvements focus on pedestrian safety improvements, traffic and circulation, and streetscape and street environment.

The Committee of the Whole met Oct. 19 to hear recaps of the virtual public input meetings that were held in May and September, and to review and discuss the six alternatives. The project team includes Strand Associates, an engineering firm, and Vandewalle & Associates, Inc., a firm that does downtown planning and development work.

The next steps include design and environmental documents from November 2021 to September 2023, and the selection of streetscape alternatives by the City Council in June 2022; project construction is set to begin in summer 2024.

The .pdf of the presentation to the Committee of the Whole on Oct. 19 and a video of the meeting can be found on the city’s website. There are also links to video recordings of the May and September public input meetings.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant was awarded to the city of Viroqua by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) in 2020.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

