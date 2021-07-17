Viroqua City Council starts preliminary discussion on current City Hall options

The Viroqua City Council started a preliminary discussion on the current City Hall building options at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, July 13.
City Administrator Nate Torres said with construction of the new City Hall building underway, it was time to talk about what should happen with the old building.
Torres said one option could be to use the parcel where the current City Hall stands to improve the intersection. He said the current building has been hit numerous times, and is too close to the intersection for a modern highway. Torres noted he wanted a pulse check on what the council wanted him and Sarah Grainger, city engineer/public works director, to pursue.
Alderperson Gregory Splinter said he agreed the city council should continue to look at the current City Hall building options. He said he hopes the council would open its imagination to possibilities; maybe a bigger project than taking down the building. “It’s a marker where roads meet and a gateway to town. Let imagination take control and see if other ideas come out of this.”
Grainger said she wrote a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) about the intersection where the current City Hall building stands. “I’m imagining if they use the lot it would not necessarily be the whole lot. The biggest thing is we got their attention about the intersection.”
Torres said the point of Tuesday’s meeting was there will be more discussion coming in regard to options.
Grainger said she would like to pause the idea of selling the current City Hall building until the city hears from the DOT.
Alderperson Nathaniel Slack made a motion to have Torres and Grainger explore options for the current City Hall building.
Prior to the vote, Alderperson Tanja Birke said she would like to see the council find a way to learn more about placemaking. She said she isn’t in favor of streamlining the intersection to have traffic go through the city quickly. “I’d like us to be mindful to make spaces that are anchored with the community and bring placemaking to the thought process.”
The city council voted to expand the scope of the Building Committee beyond the current capital projects. The recommendation came from the Building Committee, which met July 12.
Before the vote, Torres said the committee was formed at the beginning of 2020 as an ad hoc committee for the police department project, and then included the City Hall project.
“It’s likely there will be other building projects on the horizon,” Torres said. He added the committee would address maintenance needs and repairs of other city buildings as they arise.
Council members approved the second reading of the ordinance rescinding Chapter 8.20 Dumpsters and amending Chapter 10.28 Parking of the Viroqua Municipal Code.
With the amendment to Chapter 10.28 Parking of the Viroqua Municipal Code, alternate side parking during the winter months is eliminated and snow emergencies will be declared; announcements about parking would be made at the time of a snow emergency.
Alderperson Ben Wilson asked how people would notified about the change. Chief of Police Rick Niedfeldt said Facebook and Nixle would be used and signs about winter parking will be posted at city entrances. He added the ordinance will be published in the newspaper.
Torres said education is important, and as October approaches, information will be sent to radio stations and newspapers. “We’ll get the word out as best as possible.”
Steve Willis, Ward 9 alderperson, took the oath of office at the meeting. Willis was appointed to the seat June 29; the seat was previously held by Allison Sandbeck.
