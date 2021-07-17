Viroqua City Council starts preliminary discussion on current City Hall options

Torres said the point of Tuesday’s meeting was there will be more discussion coming in regard to options.

Grainger said she would like to pause the idea of selling the current City Hall building until the city hears from the DOT.

Alderperson Nathaniel Slack made a motion to have Torres and Grainger explore options for the current City Hall building.

Prior to the vote, Alderperson Tanja Birke said she would like to see the council find a way to learn more about placemaking. She said she isn’t in favor of streamlining the intersection to have traffic go through the city quickly. “I’d like us to be mindful to make spaces that are anchored with the community and bring placemaking to the thought process.”

The city council voted to expand the scope of the Building Committee beyond the current capital projects. The recommendation came from the Building Committee, which met July 12.

Before the vote, Torres said the committee was formed at the beginning of 2020 as an ad hoc committee for the police department project, and then included the City Hall project.