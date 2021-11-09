Viroqua City Council to continue virtual meetings

The Viroqua City Council voted on Oct. 26 to continue holding virtual meetings.

Prior to the vote, City Administrator Nate Torres said in June and July he tried to identify all the venues available for holding in-person meetings because at the time COVID-19 cases were on the decline and mask-wearing was lifted for vaccinated individuals. He said he looked at having meetings in the county boardroom and noted that could still be an option.

“When we hit the end of August, cases ramped up, we hit pause and reinstated masks in city buildings,” Torres said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that cases are going down. This is a check-in. Do you want to have a hybrid option of in-person and remote? I’m looking for updated guidance.”

Torres said the layout of the county boardroom, which is located on the third floor of the Courthouse Annex, has been changed, going from four rows of seating for County Board members to six rows, and has space behind that where the public can sit.

Alderperson Ben Wilson said having virtual access to meetings by the public is good. “I want to make sure we have a good hybrid. I’m a bit hesitant with in-person meetings. I want to see what happens with COVID. I’m not sure if we’ll have another surge… We could have a surge in the winter.”

Other alderpersons also expressed reluctance returning to in-person meetings.

