Viroqua City Council to continue virtual meetings

The Viroqua City Council voted Tuesday, May 26, to continue to restrict public access to City Hall and continue to run its public meetings via Zoom for the indefinite future because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City Administrator Nick Torres said in an email after the meeting that the public will not be admitted inside City Hall unless it is for an activity that simply cannot be done through email or over the phone.

“Our council chambers simply don’t allow staff, council members, or the public to follow social distancing practices while attending a meeting in person,” Torres said.

It was also decided that the park shelters would remain closed until the end of June. “During that time, the council would re-evaluate whether or not to open the shelters in July,” Torres said.

The Parks and Rec Committee decided to cancel all Park and Rec programming for the summer. Torres said the committee noted that it was a very difficult decision, but felt that it was important to err on the side of caution in order to mitigate further community spread of the virus