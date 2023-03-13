The Viroqua City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a resolution to create No Mow May at its meeting, Feb. 28.

The idea for the resolution was brought before the city council by Alderperson Tanja Birke. Birke said she was approached by constituents last year asking if the city council would consider a resolution suspending the requirement of having grass 8 inches high during the month of May.

No Mow May is the practice in which people allow their lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering or fertilizing.

Birke said most cities do a No Mow May resolution year by year, but Appleton has it permanently. She said La Crosse started having No Mow May in 2022. She added No Mow May started in the United States in 2020 when Appleton was the first city in the United States to adopt the practice; it was adopted in Europe before that.

“It’s been so successful it’s spreading in Wisconsin and the United States,” Birke said. “It’s no surprise to anyone that pollinators are stressed.”

She noted people can still mow their lawns if they want to in May, as the program is voluntary.

Birke said her request is to tweak an existing No Mow May resolution, stating that participants must be back in compliance with 8-inch high grass a couple days into June, when the tall grass ordinance would go into effect again.

“I ask that we do this for a year and revisit it,” she said.

Birke said she was hopeful the city could work with one of the schools or a community group to make signs explaining why lawns aren’t being mowed in May. “We could do it as a collaboration.” She said when she saw signs in La Crosse last year in May the made her smile.

City Administrator Nate Torres said there would be no registration for No Mow May and the tall grass ordinance would be suspended for everyone in the city during May.

The No Mow May resolution will be reviewed and approved by the city council at its meeting March 14.

In a separate vote, the city council voted 8-1 to amend the noxious weed ordinance regarding the timeline when letters are sent notifying people whose property isn’t in compliance. Alderperson Cyndy Hubbard voted no.

The city council voted to amend the noxious week ordinance by removing the city’s requirement to notify the owner and give them 10 days to remedy before being able to issue a citation on an identified violation.

Prior to the vote, Torres said there is a concern over how long it takes to give people written notification when they are not in compliance with the noxious weed ordinance.

In an email after the meeting, Torres wrote, “The requirement to notice is administratively burdensome and cost inefficient. It also delays the City’s ability to regulate violations by 12-15 days. Under the amended ordinance, the City could move right to a citation.”

The amended noxious weed ordinance will come before the city council for a first reading at its meeting on March 14.