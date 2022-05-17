Viroqua City Council to resume in-person meetings in June

The Viroqua City Council will resume in-person council and committee meetings in June.

Alderpersons voted Tuesday, May 10, to have in-person committee and Council meetings in the new City Hall building located at 124 W. Decker St. starting the first week of June and to have the first in-person City Council meeting June 14. Staff moved into the new building May 16.

Once the Council goes back to in-person meetings in June, the public will be unable to attend virtually until the hybrid system is up and running toward the end of July.

The City Council approved Council rules and amendments allowing virtual participation in meetings by members. Alderpersons will be allowed to phone into meetings and allowed to vote, and it would be considered a quorum. The Council may readdress the matter once the hybrid system is installed and ready for use in the new City Hall building.

City Administrator Nate Torres said that at this time, the city is anticipating that only absent Council members and consultants can attend via phone between June 1 and about Aug. 1. He said the long-term solution is to offer a variety of methods in which the public can attend and participate in public meetings.

The initial virtual participation rules were adopted in March 2020, allowing Council members and the public to participate in city meetings virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the vote, city attorney Stephanie Hopkins said before the pandemic if a City Council member couldn’t attend a meeting in person and called in, there wasn’t a quorum and he or she couldn’t vote. She said it was up to the City Council to decide how to approach the matter. “There’s no standard rule,” Hopkins said.

Tanja Birke said she has concerns about hybrid meetings because it detracts from the “robustness of the conversation.”

“In my experience in the last two years if a meeting is not in person you can’t catch some of the discussion,” Birke said. “In the new space I understand we’ll have mics.”

Mayor Justin Running said he’s ready “to look at everyone around the table” but wants Council members if they are ill and can’t attend a meeting in person to have an opportunity to participate.

Cyndy Hubbard said she was in favor of keeping virtual participation as it is. “I think it’s working and helps with a quorum.”

Torres said the new hybrid system will have individual microphones. He said the new hybrid system may not be active until close to the end of July because there’s a long lead time with devices for the new system.

The City Council also discussed Mayor Running’s position with his business, Running, Inc., as it relates to the Shared Ride Taxi Grant Program. Council President Birke, who presided over this agenda item at the mayor’s request, said she asked for it to be on the agenda because of a possible conflict of interest.

After much discussion, the City Council voted to establish a firewall between the city and Running, Inc., per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Shared Ride Taxi Grant Program, and have the mayor recuse himself from meetings during the procurement process and not allow him access to computer files going into the procurement process.

The motion included a request to ask the Wisconsin Ethics Committee for a ruling on how to deal with possible conflicts of interest in the future.

City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said the city could have a citizen member serve in place of the mayor during the procurement process. She said the city has a monthly invoice from Running, Inc., and the city can go back to having the chair of the finance committee sign-off on bills rather than the mayor, as was done during the coronavirus pandemic.

The information will be shared with the city of Westby, which is also part of the contract.

The council also passed a resolution to have the city administrator be the authorized representative to execute documents related to the Shared Ride Taxi Program. Running will recuse himself from negotiations. Birke also presided over this agenda item. The resolution will also be sent to Westby.

In other business, the City Council approved the following special event permits: Driftless Music Fest on July 9; Fourthstream Live in Viroqua events in June-September; Youth Initiative High School prom on May 21; and the Memorial Day Parade on May 30.

Alderpersons also approved a Temporary Class B beer license for Fourthstream Driftless Music Festival on July 9 and Temporary Class B beer licenses for Fourthstream Live in Viroqua events in June-September.

The Council also approved the historic property designation at 216 S. Center Ave. and approved the Mathy contract to resurface Arena Drive for $118,687.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

