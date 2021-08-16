Viroqua City Council updates mask requirements for staff, visitors

Torres said no one wants to wear a mask. “Most people will be respectful and understanding.” He said some people could be upset and leave; however, they could use other options to conduct business with the city. Torres said the food co-op has signs available for the city to post.

Torres said he has been working on transitioning to in-person meetings at locations other than City Hall. “With the uptick in cases, do we do that or put it on pause?” The consensus of the council was to continue with Zoom meetings.”

The city council approved the use of the city parking lot by Mr. G’s for a special event called Bad Axe Vintage Flea scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9.

Torres said special events such as the Farmers Market have been held on city streets and the city parking lot near the Eagles Club, but there has never been a special events application. He said it was “prudent” to have an application.

The event proposal was presented Stacey Roou, whose business Driftless Artifacts is the sponsoring organization.

Roou said vendors would provide their own 10x10 pop-up tents to not only sell vintage clothing, but also antiques. Setup would begin at 8 a.m., and sales would begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Cleanup would end at 8 p.m.