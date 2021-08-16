Viroqua City Council updates mask requirements for staff, visitors

The Viroqua City Council voted in favor of supporting the CDC’s updated recommendations regarding mask requirements for staff and visitors inside all municipal buildings at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10.
On July 27, the CDC announced updated guidelines for COVID-19 prevention strategies. The CDC recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial (orange) or high (red) transmission. The mask requirements will be updated daily based on data from the COVID-19 Data Tracker.
Prior to the vote, City Administrator Nate Torres said the city reached out to other organizations to see what they are doing regarding masks, and it was varied and mixed.
“We should set a good example and do what’s feasible for staff,” Torres said. “At this time I recommend masking.”
Torres said the level of community transmission in Vernon County has been fluctuating. Alderperson Ben Wilson said if the transmission rate fluctuates, the city should set a standard for masks. Alderperson Kristal Welter said she agreed with Wilson, that the city needs to protect city staff.
Torres said the Viroqua Food Co-op posts a sign stating the transmission level using a gauge indicating the color of the day and whether masks are to be worn or not.
Torres said no one wants to wear a mask. “Most people will be respectful and understanding.” He said some people could be upset and leave; however, they could use other options to conduct business with the city. Torres said the food co-op has signs available for the city to post.
Torres said he has been working on transitioning to in-person meetings at locations other than City Hall. “With the uptick in cases, do we do that or put it on pause?” The consensus of the council was to continue with Zoom meetings.”
The city council approved the use of the city parking lot by Mr. G’s for a special event called Bad Axe Vintage Flea scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9.
Torres said special events such as the Farmers Market have been held on city streets and the city parking lot near the Eagles Club, but there has never been a special events application. He said it was “prudent” to have an application.
The event proposal was presented Stacey Roou, whose business Driftless Artifacts is the sponsoring organization.
Roou said vendors would provide their own 10x10 pop-up tents to not only sell vintage clothing, but also antiques. Setup would begin at 8 a.m., and sales would begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Cleanup would end at 8 p.m.
Roou said it could become an annual event, and if it gets bigger, could be held at the Park Bowl or on the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
Alderpersons expressed support for the event; however, some were concerned about parking and having the event so close to the intersection of Main and Decker. The motion to approve the event included having a discussion following it to see how it went.
The city council accepted the resignation of Ward 3 Alderperson Nathaniel Slack, effective Aug. 20.
Council members selected the 2022 budget team. The team includes Cyndy Hubbard, Tanja Birke and Steve Willis (alternate). The city council also created and reviewed 2022 budget goals.
Alderpersons also approved a proclamation declaring June Pride Month in the city of Viroqua as recommended by the Diversity Board.
