Viroqua City Council votes to change revolving loan program to aid businesses affected by coronavirus

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn, the Viroqua City Council voted on Tuesday, April 28, to make changes to its USDA Revolving Loan program and manual, and to provide more funding for Viroqua Chamber Main Street.
City Administrator Nate Torres said former Alderperson Jeff Gohlke reached out to Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director of Viroqua Chamber Main Street, to remind her of the USDA Revolving Loan program and that it could be used to support local businesses financially through the COVID-19 pandemic. “It won’t bail them out completely, but it’s part of the solution,” Torres said.
Torres said he and the revolving loan committee amended the loan application procedure to be more attractive and accessible during COVID-19 and the economic downturn, USDA has approved the changes. He said all past loans have been repaid and there is a “full pot of money.” After the meeting, Torres said in an email that according to the city clerk, there is about $108,000 currently in the Revolving Loan Fund. “The $8,000 is the interest accrued from past loans that have been repaid,” he said.
Interested businesses will fill out an application that asks for quite a bit of information. The goal of the application, Torres said, is for the committee to understand how an applying business has been impacted by the pandemic and its ability to survive and repay the loan. The loan will not need to be repaid entirely after six months. There is a six-month deferral period before loan payments begin. The loan program provides for a five-year repayment period. However, businesses may request an extension based on their circumstances.
Torres said the point of contact for loan applicants would be Roughen-Schmidt. “Nora has direct relationships with businesses,” he said.
The makeup of the loan approval committee has been changed. The committee now includes Torres, Roughen-Schmidt, Christina Dollhausen, economic development and tourism coordinator for Vernon County, Tom Weston, local banker, and Dan Kanis, local business owner.
“The committee is born out of the grant; the authority comes from the grant, not the mayor or council,” Torres said.
Torres said the mayor is the signatory when a loan is approved, and the city clerk/treasurer keeps track of the status of repayments.
Torres said loan applications will be reviewed for three main criteria – completeness, financial sustainability and ability to repay, and the number of jobs retained. “The core objective of the USDA loan has always been to create and retain jobs in the community,” he said.
Amendments to the program and manual are temporary, and will be in place until the end of July. “We can opt to extend,” Torres said, “but we hope to get back to normal.”
Alderperson Gregory Splinter asked what the need is for the revolving loans.
Roughen-Schmidt said there is a huge need, as some businesses have not yet received any federal or state funding. “My sense is this fund will be exhausted quickly,” she said.
The council approved giving an additional $20,000 to the Viroqua Chamber, upon the recommendation of the Finance Committee.
In 2020, the city budgeted just over $16,000 toward the Chamber. The additional $20,000 was a budget amendment. Torres said city cash reserves will be used, if necessary.
“However, the city has already deferred some cash projects that were budgeted for this year,” Torres said in an email. “As such, it is possible that the additional $20,000 will not cause the city to go over budget this year. We are still gauging the projected impact from the pandemic on all revenues and expenses for FY2020 – which is somewhat difficult given the changing environment.”
Prior to the vote, Roughen-Schmidt said COVID-19 has hit the Viroqua Chamber hard, just like it has her colleagues across Wisconsin and the country. She said most fundraising for the organization comes from events, and based on cancellations, the Chamber may see a $100,000 loss or more.
“My staff has been laid off for two weeks, and our resources are down,” she said. “We rely on memberships, and right now memberships are not a priority. It puts the Chamber in a difficult position we have not been in for a long time. CARES funding was not friendly to member nonprofits; 501c6 organizations are seen as being tied to a municipality.”
Roughen-Schmidt said it’s been an emotional and challenging time as she fields phone calls from business owners expressing their concerns or just needing to talk. “Without additional support of the Viroqua City Council and fundraising in a conventional way, the Chamber has enough money to last until October. If you give additional funding we could bring back the full-time staff so we can provide high quality service.”
Torres said this is a time when Chambers are needed most and they are falling through the cracks. “We’ve asked the Chamber to manage the revolving loan fund. We are getting additional value by supporting it.”
