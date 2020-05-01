Viroqua City Council votes to change revolving loan program to aid businesses affected by coronavirus

The council approved giving an additional $20,000 to the Viroqua Chamber, upon the recommendation of the Finance Committee.

In 2020, the city budgeted just over $16,000 toward the Chamber. The additional $20,000 was a budget amendment. Torres said city cash reserves will be used, if necessary.

“However, the city has already deferred some cash projects that were budgeted for this year,” Torres said in an email. “As such, it is possible that the additional $20,000 will not cause the city to go over budget this year. We are still gauging the projected impact from the pandemic on all revenues and expenses for FY2020 – which is somewhat difficult given the changing environment.”

Prior to the vote, Roughen-Schmidt said COVID-19 has hit the Viroqua Chamber hard, just like it has her colleagues across Wisconsin and the country. She said most fundraising for the organization comes from events, and based on cancellations, the Chamber may see a $100,000 loss or more.

“My staff has been laid off for two weeks, and our resources are down,” she said. “We rely on memberships, and right now memberships are not a priority. It puts the Chamber in a difficult position we have not been in for a long time. CARES funding was not friendly to member nonprofits; 501c6 organizations are seen as being tied to a municipality.”