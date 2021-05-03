Viroqua City Council votes to continue asking the public to mask up in city buildings

The Viroqua City Council voted to continue asking the public to wear masks in city buildings at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, April 27.

Mayor Karen Mischel said the coronavirus pandemic is every-changing, mask mandates change, and the public is changing in some ways too, with people getting vaccinated.

“You passed a resolution in November in support of the state mask mandate,” Mischel said. “What do you expect people to do?”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state masking order March 31.

Mischel said the public library has all staff and patrons wear masks, the public makes appointments to do in-person business at City Hall and dispatchers at the police department wear masks when dealing with the public.

Alderperson Ben Wilson asked what happens if a person doesn’t wear a mask; are the police called.

Mischel said the best course of action is to diffuse. She asked Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt if there have been any calls, and he said there haven’t been any calls in regard to masks in city buildings.

City Hall staff, Mischel said, don’t wear masks when they are at their desks, but do wear them when moving around in the building.