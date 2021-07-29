Viroqua City Council votes to expand scope of Building Committee

The Viroqua City Council voted to expand the scope of the Building Committee to a property maintenance group at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, July 27.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the Building Committee made the recommendation to expand the scope to a property maintenance group. He said expanding the scope would allow the group to help review maintenance of other municipal buildings, in addition to the new City Hall building once it’s constructed and the police department building.

The Building Committee was formed at the beginning of 2020 as an ad hoc committee for the police department project, and then included the City Hall project. On July 13, the city council voted to expand the scope of the Building Committee beyond the current capital projects as recommended by the Building Committee.

Torres said the Building Committee found it helpful during the planning for the new City Hall building and the police department project to have people with certain disciplines, such as information technology, as part of the group. He said perhaps someone from the trades, such as masonry, could be added to the property maintenance group.

Torres recommended that he and Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt not remain on the committee and be replaced with someone from the trades, or reduce the number of committee members from seven to five.

