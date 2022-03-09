Viroqua City Council votes to make masking optional in city buildings

The Viroqua City Council voted Tuesday, March 8 to make masking optional in city buildings and to tentatively set its first in-person council meeting for April 19 in the new City Hall building.

The motion included the stipulation that optional masking may change if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in Vernon County and the meeting on April 19 may be held virtually if the target move-in date of April 12 is delayed for whatever reason.

Council members heard presentations by potential diversity/equity/inclusion consultants. The presenters were Gavin Luter of UniverCity Alliance at UW-Madison, and Amanda Goodenough and Laura Abellera of Social Responsibility Speaks.

Following some discussion, the consensus was to bring the matter back to the next city council meeting so alderpersons could have more time to look over the materials that were presented.

The City Council also approved a temporary Class B beer license for Viroqua Legion Baseball (VFW) at the Park Bowl.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

