Viroqua City Council works to create a diversity advisory board

The Viroqua City Council is in the process of forming a diversity advisory board to advise the mayor and council on diversity and equity strategies that strengthen connections among diverse community groups and with city government.

The council had a first reading of the ordinance creating the advisory board at its regular meeting July 14. The meeting was held via Zoom.

Mayor Karen Mischel said the new advisory board will be developing as time goes on. Membership would include two alderpersons and five citizens. Members would be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Mischel said the board would meet at least once a month or more.

Alderperson Tanja Birke said she would advocate to have one council member on the board in order to make sure there would be as many diverse voices as possible.

Mischel said that by having two council members on the advisory board it allows for representation in case one of the council members has to miss a meeting. She said the advisory board meetings, like any committee meeting, would be open to the public.

The mayor said a number of people have reached out to her about being on the board and she has reached out to others. She also asked for recommendations.

There was discussion about whether or not citizen members of the advisory board would be paid or be volunteers.

There will be a second reading of the ordinance at the next common council meeting.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

