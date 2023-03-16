Effective Friday, March 17, Viroqua City Hall will be open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Hall will be closed to the public on Fridays. Service on Fridays will be by appointment only. Residents and visitors are encouraged to call or email as they normally would. However, if they contact the city on a Friday, follow-up service on non-emergency calls won’t happen until the following Monday.

The new hours are expected to remain in place until mid-April or longer.

The Viroqua City Council voted to adjust City Hall hours at its meeting, Tuesday, March 14.

Prior to the vote, City Administrator Nate Torres said one of the reasons for the adjusted hours is that the deputy clerk/treasurer position remains open. He said historically there is a considerable amount of work on the clerks and even more so now without a deputy clerk/treasurer.

“We want to try to accomplish work more efficiently without interruption,” Torres said.

Another reason for the change, Torres said, is that he, Public Works Director Sarah Grainger and City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus want to have weekly meetings with staff to strengthen the team.

The third reason, he said, is Polhamus is currently the only full-time clerk and there isn’t an opportunity for her “to step away to take time off.”

Torres said the adjusted hours will end when the deputy clerk/treasurer positon is filled.

Polhamus said having the weekly meetings will be an opportunity to bring staff “up to speed” about the decisions made by the city council. “This will give us breathing room to provide better service.”