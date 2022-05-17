 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua City Hall operates in new building

Viroqua City Hall is now operating out of its new location at 124 W. Decker St.

City Hall is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 608-637-7186, extension 317 with questions.

Staff moved to the new location May 16.

