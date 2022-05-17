Viroqua City Hall operates in new building

Viroqua City Hall is now operating out of its new location at 124 W. Decker St.
City Hall is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 608-637-7186, extension 317 with questions.
Staff moved to the new location May 16.
