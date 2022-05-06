 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua City Hall to close May 16 for move

Viroqua City Hall will be closed Monday, May 16. City Hall will reopen at its new location at 124 W. Decker St., Tuesday, May 17, at 7:30 a.m.

Contact City Hall with questions at 608-637-7186, extension 317.

