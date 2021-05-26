Viroqua City Hall to reopen June 1

The Viroqua City Council voted Tuesday night to reopen City Hall to the public effective June 1 and to continue holding virtual meetings via Zoom until the new City Hall building is constructed.

City Hall has been closed to the public as a COVID-19 safety measure since March of 2020. The public has been able to make face-to-face appointments if business couldn’t be conducted via phone or email.

Prior to the council’s vote, City Administrator Nate Torres said it is difficult to maintain social distance in the council chambers due to space constraints, and it would be best to continue with virtual meetings. He said a straw poll of the clerks showed they feel comfortable reopening City Hall to the public. He said it would be recommended that members of the public who aren’t vaccinated wear masks.

“We’ve been successful helping individuals without face-to-face (interaction); people can make an appointment,” Torres said. “Customer service has probably suffered (some) because it’s hard for those not familiar with technology.”