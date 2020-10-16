Viroqua citywide, downtown trick-or-treating canceled

Halloween will be different for children in Viroqua, as the City Council voted Oct. 13 to cancel citywide trick-or-treating and Viroqua Chamber Main Street announced Oct. 15 it was canceling downtown trick-or-treating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Viroqua issued the following notice: “Citing the increasing community spread of COVID-19, the Viroqua City Council recommends all residents follow these Wisconsin Department of Health Service guidelines: ‘Be safe and stay healthy this Halloween to slow the spread of COVID-19. Remember that large gatherings and close contact with people outside of your household increase your risk. So, this year, find new ways to celebrate that don’t involve big in-person parties or traditional trick-or-treating.’ Given the recommendations, the City Council has voted to cancel citywide trick-or-treating in the City of Viroqua for 2020.”

In a statement, the Chamber said, “It is with much thought and careful consideration that the Viroqua Chamber has made the decision to cancel the Downtown Trick or Treat, Wine Walk, and Twinklefest Parade. We know that this will come as a disappointment to many, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly. With COVID-19 infection rates increasing in Wisconsin, the threat to the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and the community is too high of a risk.

“Please be safe and courteous to others. Our path back to normal starts with you.”

