The Viroqua Community Band is starting its 15th season with a rehearsal Sunday, June 2, from 6-8 p.m. in the Viroqua High School band room.
The band rehearses each Sunday in June and performs four area concerts, culminating with their Fourth of July Celebration Concert at the Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua.
If you would like more information about the band or are interested in playing, contact Brad Thew at 637-1632.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.