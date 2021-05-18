Viroqua Community Band returns for 18th season

Rehearsals for the 18th season of the Viroqua Community Band begin Sunday, June 6, in the Viroqua High School band room from 6 to 8 p.m. Rehearsals will also be held June 13 and 27, at the same place and time.

Face masks will be used while entering the building, and during rehearsals there will be space between all players.

The tentative concerts will be on June 28 and 30 and July 4.

All new and returning members are invited to join the band in making music. If there are special needs for instruments or accessories, feel free to contact Bill Doolan at doolie@mwt.net or 608-606-0236, or Brad Thew, Viroqua High School band director.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0