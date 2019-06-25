Ready to perform

The Viroqua Community Band is ready to finish up their summer concert series with performances in Cashton July 1 and Viroqua July 4.

The Viroqua Community Band is wrapping up their summer concert series.

On Monday, July 1, the band will perform at the Cashton Park at 6 p.m. and on Thursday, July 4, the band will be a part of the Vernon County Historical Society's Marcia Andrew Memorial Strawberry Shortcake Social at the historic Sherry-Butt House. The concert on the Fourth of July will begin at 2 p.m.

The Viroqua Community Band, which is in its 15th season, has been rehearsing since June 2. The band rehearses each Sunday in June and performs four area concerts,

