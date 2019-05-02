On the afternoon of April 14, the Viroqua Community Bell Choir played their annual spring concert at the United Methodist Church in Viroqua. The concert was an enjoyable success, with the audience treated to a variety of music followed by a reception.
The event opened with a duet on "Thine Is the Glory," played by Barb Casper, piano and Kathy Hanson, organ. The interplay between the two parts of the duet was fun to hear and the piece was a ﬁtting opening for a concert held just before Easter.
The bell choir itself, led by Irene Fortney, opened with a nice arrangement of "Music Box Dancer" and went on to several other pieces. The bell choir uses a number of interesting techniques with the bells and this added variety and texture to the sounds. Several well-known hymns were played, including "Savior Like a Shepherd Lead Us," "Day by Day," "The Good Shepherd" and a delightful set of variations on "Come, Christians, Join to Sing."
Among other highlights, organist Kathy Hanson oﬀered a solo arrangement of Debussy’s "Reverie." She and pianist Barb Casper oﬀered another duet which included the famous theme from "Finlandia" by Sibelius. The bell choir presented an original composition by local composer David Mills, based on the French folk song "Orleans, Beaugency."
One interesting number on the program was a biblical story "Jonah" told with bell-choir accompaniment. Another was "Heaven’s Rest" where the choir was joined by Roxanne Felde playing the ﬂute.
The program concluded with "I Sing the Mighty Power of God" made extra powerful by well-placed trumpet ﬂourishes played by Brad Thew.
The members of the choir put on a lovely reception with punch and delicious cheese and crackers and fruit and bars.
