The Viroqua Community Bell Choir is presenting a spring concert Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave.

The bell choir will perform a mix of sacred and secular music featuring Roxanne Felde on organ and Jacinta Henden on vocals. The concert also includes a special presentation by local flutist Stephanie Pedretti.

Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert. A freewill offering will be taken.

