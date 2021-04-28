Viroqua Community Bell Choir to give concert May 2

"It's Time at Last" is the theme for the Viroqua Community Bell Choir concert. Cancelled both spring and fall of 2020, the bell choir has faithfully practiced with masks and social distancing at an airport hangar.

The concert will be held Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m.at the Vernon County Fairgrounds Youth Activity Building. It is semi-open air with big doors, but under a roof in case of rain. Music is from the classics: Gershwin, swing, "Star Wars" and more, with special handbell effects. The bell choir is also featuring a dance performance of the Argentine Tango by local instructors Ben Hansen and Kathy Lofton.