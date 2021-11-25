 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua Community Bell Choir to give concert

  • 0
Viroqua Community Bell Choir 2021

Members of the Viroqua Community Bell Choir include (from left) Jo Ellen Mapp, Marianne Stokke, Jolene Gudgeon, Sherri Yttri, Cindy Woodward, Jeff Woodward, Sarah Gudgeon, Jacki Angell, Kathy Horn, Pat Peterson and Mariane Weidenbach

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua Community Bell Choir will present a live concert, Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center St. in Viroqua. The choir will perform both religious and popular Christmas music. There will be a freewill offering. Masks are optional.

The bell choir has been wowing audiences with their expert bell techniques for the past 35 years. Beginning in 1986, the United Methodist Church in Viroqua purchased a two-octave set. Since then, a third octave, and a set of hand chimes has been purchased.

Ringers and directors have changed through the years, but the choir still has two charter members with the group. Pat Peterson has both directed and played in various positions, and is ready to assist when new members join. Roxanne Felde was also a charter member, and her musical work is showcased throughout the community. She is currently organist at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, accompanist for area schools musicals, and always a willing substitute bell-ringer when needed at rehearsals, on percussion or organ.

She will be featured in two numbers playing the flute.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sunsets

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sunsets

Hi. Vern here. So, am I the only one noticing that there’s something about the darkness this time of year that makes the lightness just a bit …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News