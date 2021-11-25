Viroqua Community Bell Choir to give concert

The Viroqua Community Bell Choir will present a live concert, Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center St. in Viroqua. The choir will perform both religious and popular Christmas music. There will be a freewill offering. Masks are optional.

The bell choir has been wowing audiences with their expert bell techniques for the past 35 years. Beginning in 1986, the United Methodist Church in Viroqua purchased a two-octave set. Since then, a third octave, and a set of hand chimes has been purchased.

Ringers and directors have changed through the years, but the choir still has two charter members with the group. Pat Peterson has both directed and played in various positions, and is ready to assist when new members join. Roxanne Felde was also a charter member, and her musical work is showcased throughout the community. She is currently organist at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, accompanist for area schools musicals, and always a willing substitute bell-ringer when needed at rehearsals, on percussion or organ.