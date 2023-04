The Viroqua Community Bell Choir, conducted by Jeff Woodward, will have its spring concert on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave.

The program includes an entertaining mix of music by Elton John, The Beach Boys, Handel, sacred pieces, and the very latest bell works. A freewill offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served after the concert. Everyone is welcome.