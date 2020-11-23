Viroqua Community Bell Choir to give virtual concert

The Viroqua Community Bell Choir will be hosting a virtual concert Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. To view this concert, like the choir on its Facebook page and log in for the live performance.
The choir will be playing live from its fall rehearsal spot, hangar No. 12 at the Viroqua Municipal Airport. Wallace McHenry provided the venue. Music-lovers will also be able to see the recorded concert at a later time, so check the bell choir's Facebook page for that information.
If you would like to donate to the organization, send checks to: Viroqua Community Bell Choir, Pat Peterson, treasurer, S3595 Peterson Lane, Viroqua, WI 54665
