The Viroqua Community Bell Choir will present a concert at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, Sunday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m.
The choir will present the world premiere of “Orleans, Beaugency,” a song that was composed for the bell choir by David Mills of Westby. The composition is based on a French folk song that dates back to the 15th century. Children in France learn the folk song and sing it as a round. The church bells at the Trinity Church in Vendôme, France, chime the melody that is the basis for “Orleans, Beaugency.” The bell choir will also present a variety of other songs. Barb Casper and Kathy Hanson will play an organ/piano duet. Freewill offering and refreshments served.
