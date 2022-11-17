Viroqua Community Bell Choir to ring in the season with concert

The Viroqua Community Bell Choir will present its annual holiday concert at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.

The choir will entertain concert-goers with a mix of traditional Christmas, combined with some exciting new tunes. Included will be sounds of the bells, chimes, organ, voices, and brass. The choir will be featuring Alex Mazur, Viroqua’s new band director, on trombone, and guest conductor Jacinta Henden.