Viroqua Community Bell Choir to ring in the season with concert

Viroqua Community Bell Choir 2021

Members of the Viroqua Community Bell Choir include (from left) Jo Ellen Mapp, Marianne Stokke, Jolene Gudgeon, Sherri Yttri, Cindy Woodward, Jeff Woodward, Sarah Gudgeon, Jacki Angell, Kathy Horn, Pat Peterson and Mariane Weidenbach

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua Community Bell Choir will present its annual holiday concert at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.

The choir will entertain concert-goers with a mix of traditional Christmas, combined with some exciting new tunes. Included will be sounds of the bells, chimes, organ, voices, and brass. The choir will be featuring Alex Mazur, Viroqua’s new band director, on trombone, and guest conductor Jacinta Henden.

Please join the choir for this event with refreshments following the concert. Freewill offering.

