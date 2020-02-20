Viroqua Community Calendar

Friday, Feb. 21
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Games day for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
“2001: A Space Odyssey,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chicken and noodle dinner and auction, Viroqua United Methodist Church, 221 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, 5-7 p.m. until gone
Sunday, Feb. 23
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg chicken-que and bake sale featuring P.K.’s Best Ever Chicken, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, noon until chicken is gone
Monday, Feb. 24
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Code Club for 8-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Mardi Gras
Story time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway, Westby Community Room (lower level, Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Ash Wednesday
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Story time, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6-7 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.