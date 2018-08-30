Friday, Aug. 31
Screening of the film “Cinema Paradiso,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser
Saturday, Sept. 1
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser
Sunday, Sept. 2
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser
Monday, Sept. 3
Labor Day
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Board meeting, Over 50 Club, 220 N. Main St., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Ontario Farmers Market through Oct. 18, 4-8 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 7
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.