Friday, Dec. 21
Winter Begins
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cards/games Friday for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:45-5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Annual horse-drawn bobsled/wagon rides, Wild West Days grounds, Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23
No activities scheduled
Monday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times office closed
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua closed
Christmas Eve candlelight worship, New Hope United Methodist Church, E2290 State Hwy. 82, De Soto 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway sings Christmas carols, Norseland Nursing Home, Westby, 6 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters Club meeting, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, Viroqua, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 28
Viroqua Area Rotary Club meeting, Tap 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
