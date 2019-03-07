Friday, March 8
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Lego day for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
We Banjo 3, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Westby FFA benefit breakfast, Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup (Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm), E8533 Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to noon
Coon Creek Fire Commission appreciation chili supper fundraiser to benefit Coon Creek Fire and Rescue volunteers, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, 4 p.m. until gone
Sunday, March 10
No activities scheduled
Monday, March 11
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Code club for 8-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 5:30-7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 12
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 13
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking 5:30 p.m.; program, "Writing Grants. Getting Funding." by Sue Noble, 6 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 14
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters Club meeting, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, Viroqua, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 15
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Science day for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
