Friday, June 7
Citywide garage sales, Westby, 8 a.m. to ?
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Legos, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:15-4:45 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Citywide garage sales, Westby, 8 a.m. to ?
Sunday, June 9
No activities scheduled
Monday, June 10
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Code Club for 8-18-year-olds (other activities available for 6-8-year-olds or those who choose not to participate in Code Club), McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Building for 6-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Cooking for 6-18-yearolds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua,, 3:15-4:45 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 13
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters meeting, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 14
Flag Day
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Origami, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, beginners, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
