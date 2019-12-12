Viroqua Community Calendar

Friday, Dec. 13
Viroqua Area Rotary Club meeting, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Science program for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Christmas cookie walk, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Singing for Eastyn Benefit, Westby Unite Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., Westby, 3-7 p.m.
Open tabletop gaming (bring your own game or learn a new one), Church of the Nazarene, 304 E. Broadway St., Viroqua, 6-8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
La Farge Public Schools holiday concert, school gym, elementary school, 6 p.m.; middle/high school, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Kickapoo High School/Middle School winter concert, auditorium, 7:30 p.m.
Viroqua High School winter concert, high school gym, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Prairie View Elementary School Grades kindergarten, 1 & 2 winter concert, 2 p.m.; Grades 3, 4 & 5, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian Academy Christmas concert, Grace Church, 915 County Hwy. B, Viroqua, 7 p.m. (snow date Dec. 19)
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Conversations: Celebrating the Holidays, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cards and games for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
About the calendar
