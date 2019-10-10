Friday, Oct. 11
Viroqua Area Rotary Club meeting, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cards/games Friday for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Civil War Weekend, Norskedalen, N4550 P Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
10th annual Viroqua Harvest Parade, Viroqua, 2 p.m.; celebration in Eckhart Park following the parade with a performance by the Driftless Fire Tribe at dusk
Sunday, Oct. 13
Civil War Weekend, Norskedalen, N4550 P Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Viroqua Area Men’s Chorus concert to benefit the community food pantry, Living Faith Church, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, pantry tours, 5:30 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Turkey dinner, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, 4-7 p.m.; quilt raffle, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Leaf party for 1-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Conversations: Local ghost stories with Veronica Kleiber, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Bat presentation for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
