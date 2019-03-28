Friday, March 29
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cooking day for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Spaghetti and pasta dinner, St. Mary’s Church, 904 Central Ave., Coon Valley, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday, March 31
Celtic Beat 2: Celtic and Gaelic Fest, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 1
April Fools’ Day
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4-5 p.m.
Code club for 8-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 5:30-7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 2
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, first-floor family room, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave, Viroqua, 1 p.m.; volunteers and residents stuff Easter eggs for annual hunt, 2 p.m.
Story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 3
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story time for 3-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 4
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 5
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Lego Friday for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
