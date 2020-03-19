Viroqua Community Calendar

Due to the developing coronavirus outbreak circumstances, please call ahead to ensure the event is not canceled.
Friday, March 20
No activities scheduled.
Saturday, March 21
Norskedelan Treats and TAreasurers Sale, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.
Sunday, March 22
American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Chicken-que and Bake Sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, noon until all chicken is gone
Monday, March 23
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 4-6 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 26
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters Club meeting, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 27
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
