Viroqua Community Calendar
0 comments
Community Calendar

Viroqua Community Calendar

  • 0

Due to the developing coronavirus outbreak circumstances, please call ahead to ensure the event is not canceled.

Friday, March 20

No activities scheduled.

Saturday, March 21

Norskedelan Treats and TAreasurers Sale, Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 9-11 a.m.

Sunday, March 22

American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Chicken-que and Bake Sale, Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg, noon until all chicken is gone

Monday, March 23

Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.

Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, 106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, 4-6 p.m.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.

Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.

Viroqua Area Toastmasters Club meeting, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon

About the calendar

If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report
News

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 16.Until further notice, in complian…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News