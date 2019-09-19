Friday, Sept. 20
Conversations: Mayor Karen Mischel, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Author visit for all ages: Lisa Gammon Olson “And the trees Began to Move,” McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
89th Viola Horse & Colt Show
Saturday, Sept. 21
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, 220 St. Main St., 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
14th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg, Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Chaseburg, 11 a.m.
Pork chop dinner, South West Prairie Church, S8466 Prairie Road, Viroqua, 4-8 p.m.
Michael Perry presents “Half a Star,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
89th Viola Horse & Colt Show
Sunday, Sept. 22
No activities schedules
Monday, Sept. 23
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Code Club for 8-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Yoga story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Westby Sons of Norway, Westby Community Room (basement of Bekkum Memorial Library), 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Vehicle Day for all ages sponsored by McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, Nelson Agri-Center, Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters meeting, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Cooking day for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
