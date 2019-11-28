Viroqua Community Calendar

Friday, Nov. 29
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
“Elf,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Twinklefest parade, downtown Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Cashton VFW 34th annual craft, vendor and bake sale with lunch, Cashton Community Hall, 9 a.m-3 p.m.
Piano open mic, The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Viroqua Eagles free Community Children’s Christmas Party, Eagles Club, 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, noon-2:30 p.m.
Caroling of the Choirs, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Viroqua Middle School 7th & 8th grade winter concert, high school gym, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Santa visit, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Toys for Tots Chili Supper, Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway, Viroqua, 4:30 p.m. until chili is gone
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Vernon County Community on Transition meeting, Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Conversations: Creating Holiday Cards, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Polar Express program, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire – A Joyful Wassail for Adults, PRWS, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 6 p.m.-midnight
