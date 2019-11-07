Friday, Nov. 8
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua, noon
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Science day, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-5 p.m.
Viroqua High School presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” elementary school cafetorium, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Viroqua High School presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” elementary school cafetorium, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Viroqua High School presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” elementary school cafetorium, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Veterans Day program, Viroqua High School gym,10:30 a.m.
Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Story Time for 3-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11 a.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 E. Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Dance party for 1-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30 a.m.
Viroqua Over 50 Club meeting, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 11 a.m.; potluck, 11:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Story time for 2-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6 p.m.
Debtors Anonymous, Vernon Memorial Hospital Community Room 3, 507 S. Main St., Viroqua (enter through the emergency room entrance), 7 p.m.
Viroqua Area Toastmasters Club, Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, Viroqua, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Conversations: City Administrator Nate Torres, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
Author and illustrator visit for all ages, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30 p.m.
Tom Papa, Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
